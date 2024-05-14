13 Creative Uses For Store-Bought Donuts

Donuts are one of the most flawless treats that money can buy. Sugary, rich, readily available, and appropriate at any time of day (yes, they count as breakfast), it's hard not to take some home when you see them giving you come-hither looks at the grocery store or coffee shop. The Dutch immigrant history of donuts dates back to the 17th century, long before the U.S. counted itself as a country. You could say that these bready rings of fried, sugary dough are baked into our national culture, so it's no wonder there are so many food chains that revolve around them. Whether you favor Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, or Shipley and prefer them cakey, airy, filled, or glazed, there's a donut (or doughnut) variation to suit every taste.

Regardless of how much you love donuts, you've probably found yourself with leftovers at some point. You might've purchased them while hungry and gotten more than you could stomach, or brought them to a party only to discover that several other people had done the same. Luckily, there are many ways to repurpose this all-American treat so you won't have to put its shelf-life to the test. Instead of freezing or (perish the thought) giving them away, here are 13 creative options that will give you an even greater appreciation of donuts.