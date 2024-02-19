The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Baking A Classic Bread Pudding

Bread pudding may not sound like the most glamorous of desserts, and indeed, it was never intended to be the least bit fancy. Instead, it was — and is — a way to get some extra use out of bread that's starting to go stale. Many recipes speak of "day-old" bread, but this is a bit silly now that most of us neither shop nor bake every day and both preservatives and refrigeration have made food storage far easier than in bygone centuries. Still, whether it takes days or weeks, bread will eventually enter a state where it's too stale to make a good sandwich but has yet to start sprouting the blue mold that will earn it a one-way ticket to the compost heap. At that point (the stale-but-not-moldy stage), it's perfect for pudding.

Mashed developer Tommy Leung has come up with a recipe for a pretty standard, or one could term it classic, bread pudding made from white bread and flavored with cinnamon and raisins. While the dessert is fairly easy to make, Leung does issue a warning regarding over-baking it. "If you let it go too long, it can easily burn the top or get dry," he says, adding that "it's important to try to bring it out while it's still not completely set in the center." If you do so, he says the resulting pudding should be "super juicy and moist."