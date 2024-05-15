The Unhealthiest Fast Food Restaurants Of 2024

Everybody hates to admit it, but sometimes fast food is the answer to our next meal. We all get to a point where we forget to pack lunch or simply don't feel like slaying away behind a stove to make dinner. It's times like these when a quick swing by at our local fast-food joint becomes the next best option.

Yes, fast food is ultra-convenient when we need a last-minute feast, but we should all know by now that consuming fast food too frequently can give rise to a whole range of health issues. It's no secret that these foods are highly processed and loaded with questionably high levels of saturated fat, sodium, sugars, and trans fat. Don't even get us started on the calories that are packed into most fast-food tuck-ins.

Of the many fast-food joints that are out there for your convenience, some of them may render healthier options or just generally serve food that's nutritionally on the healthier side. However, as you'll soon see, a lot of these fast food chains are far from ideal when it comes to making the smart decisions for nutrition.