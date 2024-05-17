Barista Tips For Adding Cold Foam To Iced Coffee

Whether it's an egg white cocktail at happy hour, a morning cappuccino, or a mid-day cold brew topped with foam, it feels undeniably decadent to sip on something frothy. Although more people are stepping into their making-coffee-at-home era, the idea of "treating oneself" remains alive and well as folks continue learning how to make coffee recipes that put your standard cup of joe to shame. When done right, cold foam is the sweet and frothy crown jewel of homemade java additions. "I love cold foam," Onyx Coffee Lab co-founder and co-owner Andrea Allen tells Mashed, adding, "It's tasty; it creates beautiful drinks and a canvas for colors and flavors — such a cool element in drinks."

As the 2020 U.S. Barista Champion and the 2021 World Barista Champion runner-up, Allen has a deep well of knowledge on the subject of coffee and crafting it. According to her, achieving perfectly textured cold foam comes down to "fat content and shaking/texturing to get appropriate air pockets into the foam." Allen explains that the flavor and fat content of your milk should be a primary consideration. "If you're using non-dairy, you have to have some fat base in order to make thick, rich foam," she suggests, adding, "ingredients like coconut cream are great and can be useful for both dairy and non-dairy cold foams."