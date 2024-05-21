Chefs Reveal The Secrets Steakhouses Use To Add Flavor To Lean Cuts Of Meat

The flavor bombs of the beef world tend to be the fattier ones: Think ribeye with its luscious fat cap or well-marbled tomahawk. But there's certainly room at the table for leaner cuts, which Katie Flannery of Flannery Beef says "can be a good option for anyone who follows a low fat diet," and Michael Paley, Executive Chef of Prime 54 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, attributes with other health benefits, like a richness in zinc and iron. Josh Copeland, Owner of Camino Alto in San Francisco, notes that leaner cuts are also more wholesome, "considering the diet of 97% of steers used for beef." Corn-fed beef tends to be higher in omega-6 fatty acids, while grass-fed beef is richer in omega-3s, a discrepancy he says means, "You may want to be selective with your fattier cuts."

Health is only one part of the puzzle, however. What lean cuts lack in flavor they often make up in tenderness, according to Chef Ian Beggs from Absinthe Brasserie & Bar in San Francisco, who points to filet mignon as the perfect example.

But while these steaks can certainly use some help in the flavor department, Beggs denounces maximalist methods. "I shudder when I see people inject meat with a syringe or stuff cloves of garlic into meat after jabbing it with a knife," he says. "These methods create exit pathways for all of the wonderful juice you should be trying to keep in the meat." Instead, opt for one of these chef-approved methods.