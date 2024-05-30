Potato Starch Is The Key Ingredient In Kim-Joy's Cookie Cats

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kim-Joy, a British baker who appeared on "Great British Baking Show" back in 2018, has a thing for baked goods with character, and she's so fond of feline-themed ones that in 2023 she published a cookbook called "Bake Me a Cat: 50 Purrfect Recipes for Edible Kitty Cakes, Cookies and More!" complete with an exclamation point to show she's very, very enthusiastic about the subject. One of the cookie recipes depicts the southbound end of a northbound cat complete with seamlessly hidden sprinkles symbolizing ... ugh, we shudder to think what. Another, far more appetizing recipe, is for something she calls "3-D Cookie Cats" which she calls a German-style cookie, although the dough made from all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, and butter is pretty much just good old British shortbread. She also includes what she calls a "secret ingredient," that being potato starch.

Potato starch isn't Kim-Joy's secret alone — other bakers, too, have used it to make their cookies more moist and tender, even if they're not forming them into animal figures. This starch helps to create a texture that Kim-Joy describes as "super tactile" and compares to edible play dough. It does this by replacing part of the flour that would otherwise be used to make dough, thus reducing the overall gluten level. This low-gluten dough can be worked for a lot longer which allows you to perfect (or, as K-J would probably say, "purr-fect") your cookie cat shapes.