Potato Starch Is The Secret To Extra Moist And Tender Cookies

Don't you hate it when some so-called food expert insists that a particular ingredient is absolutely essential to any well-stocked kitchen and then it turns out to be a rare and extremely pricey thing that has to be special-ordered? Yeah, us too, which is why we're pleased to bring you glad tidings of potato starch. Not only does this super tuber powder make your cookies extra moist 'n' tender, as advertised, but it's also something you should be able to pick up in the grocery store for not much more (or possibly even less) than cornstarch, an ingredient to which it bears a marked similarity.

Potato starch, like cornstarch, is a gluten-free thickener that can be used in sauces and gravies as well as in baked goods. Where the two differ, however, is that potato starch has the capacity to hold more moisture, so cookies baked with this ingredient will tend to be less crumbly than ones made with cornstarch. Potato starch dough can also stand up to a lot of manipulation, which makes it great for making carefully shaped cookies that won't spread out and turn into amorphous blobs in the oven. The finished cookies, too, won't have the tough texture that you might expect from overworked dough.