Kim-Joy's Adorable Tip For Adding Character To Fruity Bakes
When you're in need of a dessert that's packed with bold, tangy flavors rather than one that's too sweet, bakes filled with juicy, bite-sized fruits are the way to go. Perhaps you'd even like to go a step further and infuse your baked goods with some creative personal flair, much like the series nine runner-up of the Great British Baking Show, Kim-Joy. Viewers were wowed by her colorful, kawaii culture-inspired bakes, usually featuring cute animals or otherworldly creatures and always delicious. Her wholesome fanbase can't get enough of her fun ideas on social media, where she never fails to transform an ordinary bake into something with an adorable edge. When it comes to fruit-laced desserts, Kim-Joy really knows how to take advantage of the innate cuteness of berries.
One thing that gives Kim-Joy's baking designs major cuteness overload is how she puts tiny faces on everything. Twinkling icing eyes and winking lids piped with a little smile are enough to win over anyone who's got a soft, squishy center, and her creamy blueberry cheesecake is no different. While waiting for her cake to finish cooking, the star baker puts a little extra effort into the finer details, giving a handful of fresh blueberries her signature Kim-Joy touch. Once the cheesecake has cooled and the saucy blueberry topping has been added, she decorates it by carefully placing her tiny round friends on top. Those peepers are pretty small, but there are a few ways you can try making them yourself.
Use icing or edible sugar paste eyes for your blueberries
With delicious-looking cheesecake recipes like Kim-Joy's blueberry version, it can be easy to dig right in, but with these tiny, round berries gazing up at you, you may find yourself gazing back at them, happy but hesitant. If you want to create the effect, it may be a little tedious depending on how many blueberry eyes you want to create, but it is well worth the effort, especially if you're baking for a group to enjoy.
Pick out the biggest blueberries in the bunch to top your cheesecake with and make sure they're dry, as they will be easier to place the eyes onto. Simply whip up some white royal icing or use your favorite buttercream frosting recipe to pipe on the whites of the eyes, followed by a black pupil made of food coloring. You can also take a toothpick, dip it in the dark blueberry sauce you've already spread onto the cake, and use that instead. If you find some edible glue and sugar paste eyes that are small enough, those could also work.
Kim-Joy groups all her cutest blueberries together on the cheesecake and drips some of the syrupy topping down the side to create an artsy cascading effect. Plopping a few more at the base of the sauce drips makes it look like they accidentally rolled off the edge. True to her name, Kim-Joy definitely puts the joy in baking.