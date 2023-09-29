Kim-Joy's Adorable Tip For Adding Character To Fruity Bakes

When you're in need of a dessert that's packed with bold, tangy flavors rather than one that's too sweet, bakes filled with juicy, bite-sized fruits are the way to go. Perhaps you'd even like to go a step further and infuse your baked goods with some creative personal flair, much like the series nine runner-up of the Great British Baking Show, Kim-Joy. Viewers were wowed by her colorful, kawaii culture-inspired bakes, usually featuring cute animals or otherworldly creatures and always delicious. Her wholesome fanbase can't get enough of her fun ideas on social media, where she never fails to transform an ordinary bake into something with an adorable edge. When it comes to fruit-laced desserts, Kim-Joy really knows how to take advantage of the innate cuteness of berries.

One thing that gives Kim-Joy's baking designs major cuteness overload is how she puts tiny faces on everything. Twinkling icing eyes and winking lids piped with a little smile are enough to win over anyone who's got a soft, squishy center, and her creamy blueberry cheesecake is no different. While waiting for her cake to finish cooking, the star baker puts a little extra effort into the finer details, giving a handful of fresh blueberries her signature Kim-Joy touch. Once the cheesecake has cooled and the saucy blueberry topping has been added, she decorates it by carefully placing her tiny round friends on top. Those peepers are pretty small, but there are a few ways you can try making them yourself.