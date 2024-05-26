False Facts About Flour You Thought Were True

From Italian pasta to Indian naan, flour is a kitchen staple all around the globe. And the U.S. is no exception. Aside from bread and other baked goods, flour is a vital ingredient in many foods we purchase at our local grocery store, including pasta and cereals. In fact, each person in the U.S. consumed more than 131.3 pounds of wheat flour in 2022, as per Statista. And while wheat flour is the most common type of flour out there, this statistic fails to take into account dozens of other flour types, such as rye flour, rice flour, almond flour, and quinoa flour.

Flour has an extremely long history. The kitchen staple was first produced around 30,000 years ago when it was ground between two stones. This ancient flour was probably quite coarse and a world apart from the refined white wheat flour we know today. Moreover, before the invention of the modern milling processes, white flour was considered a luxury item only available to the wealthy due to its cost of production. Despite its ancient roots and widespread use, it's surprising how little most of us know about flour. Don't worry — we're here to fill the gaps. Ready to find out more about the ubiquitous ingredient? Read on!