Almond Flour Is The Key For Moist Gluten-Free Bakes And Cakes

With around one-quarter of all Americans following a gluten-free diet, the market for good wheat flour substitutes for baking is exploding. Some companies, like King Arthur Baking Company and Cup4Cup, offer gluten-free flour blends that can be used one-to-one in traditional recipes. But if you want perfectly moist baked goods every single time, almond flour could be your new best friend.

Like most elements of baking, the reason almond flour is so successful is a matter of chemistry. Primarily, almonds are high in fat, which prevents water from being absorbed — leaving your final bake with an elevated moisture content. This is why many recipes for sweets call for so much butter. Fats also help suspend air in the batter, which produces a lighter and spongier final texture.

The fact that almond flour is naturally gluten-free also helps promote tenderness, though this can come at the expense of how well your pastries and cakes will rise in the oven. In baking, gluten provides structure for air, fats, and proteins, but can also give a chewy mouthfeel. Shorter gluten strands — or, in the case of almond flour, none at all — lessen or eliminate the possibility of chewiness.

But because almond flour does not provide the same structure as wheat flour, bakers need to be careful when substituting it. Recipes like these almond flour chocolate chip cookies have already accounted for this — but if you're adapting a recipe, there are important additions and tweaks you'll have to make.