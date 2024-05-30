12 Imitation Crab Myths Debunked

While many of us have probably encountered imitation crab in California sushi rolls, the crab substitute can be found in a surprisingly wide range of dishes from seafood salads to pastas, to crab cakes. Typically made from a blend of deboned white fish, as well as a host of filler ingredients and additives, faux crab meat is cooked and pressed into a variety of shapes such as sticks, chunks, and flakes. The product is usually dyed red to resemble real crab meat.

Often sweet and briny in flavor, imitation crab makes a tasty go-to snack or a convenient addition to a dish. It's also relatively budget-friendly, as it costs much less than real crab meat. This said, fake crab meat is also not as nutritious as its real counterpart due to the way that it's processed. And even if you're not allergic to seafood, it's important to check the packaging for any potential irritants since imitation crab usually contains additives that may or may not touch off a serious allergic reaction.

There's little doubt that imitation crab can make for a yummy — and cost-effective — alternative to real crab. Nevertheless, it's important to be aware of the misconceptions that could impact your purchasing decisions when it comes to this ingredient. Curious about this faux seafood? Read on!