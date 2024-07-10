A Nathan's Hot Dog Contest Contestant Is Being Accused Of Cheating

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest already took place on July 4, but in the days following, one contestant has come under scrutiny for allegedly cheating. Two sources told the New York Post that fourth-place winner Nick Wehry shuffled the hot dog plates around in an attempt to increase his score.

Although there's a lot of prize money at stake in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, this wasn't a monetary issue. Immediately following the competition, the judges tallied Wehry's score as 46.75 hot dogs and awarded him fourth place; however, his score later increased on the Major League Eating (MLE) website to 51.75. This number would still earn him fourth place, but it was high enough to place the competitive eater in the elite category of people who have consumed 50-plus hot dogs in 10 minutes.

During the competition, contestants receive plates with five hot dogs each, so every empty plate equals five hot dogs consumed. Those accusing Wehry of cheating claim he was touching another contestant's stack of empty plates after the competition, as seen in a video posted to YouTube. His accusers claim he must have moved one onto his own stack and demanded a recount. This would account for the five-dog increase in his total. "If MLE determines I was miscounted then fix my number," Wehry told the New York Post, adding, "I would never cheat at a contest, regardless of why. People that know me know that." Wehry also denied ever requesting a recount.