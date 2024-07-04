Who Won The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Set in Brooklyn's Coney Island, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is an annual tradition — and there's arguably nothing more American than watching professional eaters chow them down, buns and all, for sport. But this year's competition was set to be particularly interesting. After 16-time champion and record holder Joey Chestnut shocked the competitive eating world by signing a deal with Impossible Foods — a brand that makes plant-based hot dogs — he was disqualified from the contest (although he is set to be competing against soldiers in Fort Bliss, Texas tonight to help raise funds for the military).

This year's women's competition already broke records, with the defending champion and nine-time winner Miki Sudo consuming 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes — beating her personal best and the record she set for women in 2023. The Floridian defeated 14 competitors from all across the globe including Mayoi Ebihara of Japan who came in second, consuming 37 hot dogs. Sudo may have been the clear favorite, but without an obvious front-runner in the men's division, Americans were left sitting on the edge of their seats.

The 2024 men's competitors included names that have been historically overshadowed at Coney Island, including high-ranked Major League Eaters Geoffery Esper and Nicholas Wehry, as well as competitive eating leaders from Australia and Britain. This year could've been any one of theirs, but in the end, after Wehry started off with an early lead with Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago and James Webb of Australia trailing closely behind, Bertoletti came out on top.