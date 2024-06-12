The Petty Reason Joey Chestnut Can't Do Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2024

Joey Chestnut, the undisputed king of competitive eating, has become synonymous with Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, an event he has devoured with relish (pun intended) repeatedly. Since winning his first frank-gobbling battle in 2007, Chestnut has been crowned champion a total of 16 times, most recently in 2023. This year, he made an unexpected shift in his career when he entered into a sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods. This decision unfortunately means Chestnut will be unable to participate in the beloved Coney Island tradition.

Major League Eating (MLE), the organization behind the annual undertaking, expressed disappointment in Chestnut's endorsement in a statement received by Static Media: "Major League Eating and Nathan's went to great lengths in recent months to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day. For nearly two decades, we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship."

Impossible Foods also released a statement, which reads, "We love Joey and support him in any contest he chooses. It's OK to experiment with a new dog." In a recent campaign aimed at loyal meat eaters, the company is focusing on expanding the definition of "meat" to include both plant-based and animal-based fare.