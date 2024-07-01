How Much Money Does Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Give The Winner?

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is an American tradition. Since its first recorded competition in 1972, the contest has taken place on Coney Island, New York, on the Fourth of July each year. The competitors are given hero-like status for their eating athleticism. Eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, the world record that professional competitive eater Joey Chestnut set in 2021, is not an easy feat. Although bragging rights to such an accomplishment are nice to have, all the prize money in competitive eating is even better.

According to information shared with Mashed, winners of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest from both the men's and women's competitions receive a healthy sum of $10,000. This is a great payday for ten minutes of work. The second, third, fourth, and fifth-place winners of the men's and women's competitions are also awarded for their efforts, receiving $5,000, $2,500, $1,500, and $1,000, respectively. This adds up to $40,000 in total prize money.