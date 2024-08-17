Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Makes Homemade Enchiladas Even Easier

While roasting or baking a chicken isn't the most difficult of culinary tasks, it does take time and heat up the oven. However, rotisserie chickens, which have been a supermarket staple since the '90s, provide a nearly effortless shopping-day supper with ample leftovers. They also make a convenient ingredient for enchiladas.

To turn the leftovers into filling for easy enchiladas, you'll first need to debone the bird — try the viral hack of doing it in a plastic bag if you want to keep your hands clean. Next, shred the meat, roll it up inside some flour tortillas, and cover everything with our enchilada sauce (or pick up a can if you're feeling less ambitious). Sprinkle the dish with shredded cheese, then bake it until the cheese melts and the filling is warm. You won't need to worry about hitting a specific internal temperature because the chicken is already cooked. This means you could even eat stone-cold enchiladas with little risk of becoming ill.