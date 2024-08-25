14 Tasty Ways To Take Basic Egg Bites To The Next Level

Egg bites are small, round-shaped savory treats made with eggs and fueled with various ingredients that boost their texture and flavor. As they are made into individual portions, they are incredibly convenient and can be grabbed on the go, which is especially welcomed on busy weekday mornings.

Egg bites were popularized by Starbucks. The coffee giant first released them in 2017 and still offers them as part of its hot breakfast. The version from Starbucks is made using a sous-vide technique — a method of sealing a product in plastic and then cooking it low and slow in water. Though it's usually reserved for meat, sous-vide, in this case, creates a light and tender parcel filled with eggs, cottage cheese, and veggies. It's one of the health-conscious products, perfect for those who follow low-carb diets, but it's mainly favored for its cloud-like texture and amazing flavor.

If a visit to Starbucks isn't part of your daily routine, these egg-based treats are easy to recreate at home. Though you can use the sous-vide method if you have all the equipment, a hassle-free approach is to use a regular muffin tin and a water bath. The results won't be identical, but you'll still get a similar result for a fraction of the price, and the best thing about the homemade version is that you can dress them with your favorite additions. If you lack ideas, refer to this creative list for inspiration and make egg bites a part of your daily menu.