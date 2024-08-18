Recipes Main Ingredients Egg Recipes

Mediterranean Egg Bites Recipe

mediterranean egg bites on plate A.J. Forget/Mashed
By A.J. Forget

Egg bites are a perfect breakfast on the go. You can whip up a large batch on Sunday afternoon and have your morning meal sorted for the entire week. They are protein-rich, endlessly customizable, and easy to grab on the way out the door, ensuring you have a healthy, filling breakfast no matter how busy your schedule.

In this recipe, we use a mixture of eggs and cottage cheese to produce a fluffy, soft egg bite that bakes up evenly with a wonderful light texture. We've taken the flavor in a Mediterranean direction here, filling the egg with sweet roasted red peppers, fresh parsley, and an array of salty, briny pops of flavor, in the form of feta cheese, capers, and Kalamata olives.

But these egg bites aren't only great for mornings when you're late for work and need something you can grab on the way out of the house, they're also perfect for a Sunday brunch. Easy to make in large quantities and easier to eat, they're an excellent way to feed a bunch of hungry people without dirtying too many dishes.

Gather the egg bite ingredients

Mediterranean egg bite ingredients A.J. Forget/Mashed

For this recipe, you will need eggs, cottage cheese, and salt for the base. This combination creates a fluffy, evenly-cooked egg bite with a wonderful texture. The Mediterranean flavor here comes from the parsley, roasted red pepper, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and capers. Other than that, all you need is a little bit of cooking spray to grease the muffin tin before baking. Once you've gathered those ingredients together, you are ready to start cooking.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

hand starting oven A.J. Forget/Mashed

Preheat the oven to 300 F.

Step 2: Start the egg bites

sprinkling parsley into bowl with eggs A.J. Forget/Mashed

Add the eggs, cottage cheese, parsley, and salt to a large bowl.

Step 3: Puree the egg mixture

bowl of beaten eggs A.J. Forget/Mashed

Puree using an immersion blender, until frothy and uniform.

Step 4: Grease the muffin tins

spraying cooking spray on muffin tin A.J. Forget/Mashed

Lightly grease two (6-cup) silicone muffin tins with cooking spray.

Step 5: Divide the egg mixture

pouring egg mixture into muffin tin A.J. Forget/Mashed

Divide the egg mixture evenly into cups of the muffin tin, about 3 ounces in each.

Step 6: Sprinkle in the toppings

spooning olives into muffin tin A.J. Forget/Mashed

Evenly divide the Kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, crumbled feta, and capers between the cups.

Step 7: Bake the egg bites

egg bites in oven A.J. Forget/Mashed

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until cooked in the center.

Step 8: Cool the egg bites

tray of baked egg bites A.J. Forget/Mashed

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes.

Step 9: Time to eat

scooping egg bite from muffin tin A.J. Forget/Mashed

Carefully unmold the egg bites from the muffin tin and serve hot.

In these convenient and versatile egg bites, cottage cheese produces a fluffy texture while peppers, feta, capers, and Kalamata olives add Mediterranean flair.
Prep Time
13
minutes
Cook Time
22
minutes
Servings
12
Egg bites
plate of mediterranean egg bites
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup sliced Kalamata olives
  • ½ cup diced roasted red pepper
  • ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 tablespoons capers
  • Cooking spray
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 300 F.
  2. Add the eggs, cottage cheese, parsley, and salt to a large bowl.
  3. Puree using an immersion blender, until frothy and uniform.
  4. Lightly grease two (6-cup) silicone muffin tin with cooking spray.
  5. Divide the egg mixture evenly into cups of the muffin tin, about 3 ounces in each.
  6. Evenly divide the Kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, crumbled feta, and capers between the cups.
  7. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until cooked in the center.
  8. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes.
  9. Carefully unmold the egg bites from the muffin tin and serve hot.
How can I customize egg bites?

plate of mediterranean egg bites A.J. Forget/Mashed

One of the best things about these egg bites is how easily they can be customized to your personal preferences. In this recipe, we've chosen an array of Mediterranean flavors, with parsley, feta, roasted red peppers, olives, and capers producing a lovely and well-rounded dish. But with these egg bites, there is an endless number of wonderful flavor combinations, and you can play around with many options to add to or replace the ingredients in this recipe. You could swap the feta for goat cheese for the same tanginess with a different texture. You could add chopped artichoke hearts or sub them in for the olives or capers, and you could add other fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, or oregano to supplement the parsley.

Egg bites are essentially mini frittatas, so it is easy to adapt this recipe to match just about any frittata and quiche recipe. All you have to do is keep the base of eggs, cottage cheese, and salt, and then sub in the ingredients from those favorite recipes. You could make something more traditional, like this simple frittata which features bacon, potatoes, mushrooms, and bell peppers, among other delicious ingredients. Or you could get a bit more creative and opt for roasted butternut squash and goat cheese. However you choose to customize these egg bites, they're sure to be a delightful way to start your morning.

Can I freeze leftover egg bites?

mediterranean egg bite in hand A.J. Forget/Mashed

Egg bites are a great way to prepare a healthy, protein-rich breakfast for the whole week. You can make a big batch on the weekend, when you have a bit of free time, and then eat them for most of the week. Though it is not suggested that you store cooked eggs in the fridge for longer than four days, so this will take you just a little shy of getting you through the entire workweek. Fortunately, cooked eggs actually hold up quite well in the freezer, making it possible to easily meal prep a week or more of breakfasts all in one go.

The biggest trick to freezing egg bites is to make sure that you let them cool to room temperature before putting them in the freezer. If they go in the freezer while still warm, ice crystals will form on the outside leaving them soggy when reheated. In order to reheat your egg bites when you're ready to eat, all you need to do is toss them in the microwave for 30-60 seconds. Once they're warmed through, you're ready to eat.

