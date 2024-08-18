Mediterranean Egg Bites Recipe
Egg bites are a perfect breakfast on the go. You can whip up a large batch on Sunday afternoon and have your morning meal sorted for the entire week. They are protein-rich, endlessly customizable, and easy to grab on the way out the door, ensuring you have a healthy, filling breakfast no matter how busy your schedule.
In this recipe, we use a mixture of eggs and cottage cheese to produce a fluffy, soft egg bite that bakes up evenly with a wonderful light texture. We've taken the flavor in a Mediterranean direction here, filling the egg with sweet roasted red peppers, fresh parsley, and an array of salty, briny pops of flavor, in the form of feta cheese, capers, and Kalamata olives.
But these egg bites aren't only great for mornings when you're late for work and need something you can grab on the way out of the house, they're also perfect for a Sunday brunch. Easy to make in large quantities and easier to eat, they're an excellent way to feed a bunch of hungry people without dirtying too many dishes.
Gather the egg bite ingredients
For this recipe, you will need eggs, cottage cheese, and salt for the base. This combination creates a fluffy, evenly-cooked egg bite with a wonderful texture. The Mediterranean flavor here comes from the parsley, roasted red pepper, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and capers. Other than that, all you need is a little bit of cooking spray to grease the muffin tin before baking. Once you've gathered those ingredients together, you are ready to start cooking.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 300 F.
Step 2: Start the egg bites
Add the eggs, cottage cheese, parsley, and salt to a large bowl.
Step 3: Puree the egg mixture
Puree using an immersion blender, until frothy and uniform.
Step 4: Grease the muffin tins
Lightly grease two (6-cup) silicone muffin tins with cooking spray.
Step 5: Divide the egg mixture
Divide the egg mixture evenly into cups of the muffin tin, about 3 ounces in each.
Step 6: Sprinkle in the toppings
Evenly divide the Kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, crumbled feta, and capers between the cups.
Step 7: Bake the egg bites
Bake for 20-25 minutes, until cooked in the center.
Step 8: Cool the egg bites
Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes.
Step 9: Time to eat
Carefully unmold the egg bites from the muffin tin and serve hot.
How can I customize egg bites?
One of the best things about these egg bites is how easily they can be customized to your personal preferences. In this recipe, we've chosen an array of Mediterranean flavors, with parsley, feta, roasted red peppers, olives, and capers producing a lovely and well-rounded dish. But with these egg bites, there is an endless number of wonderful flavor combinations, and you can play around with many options to add to or replace the ingredients in this recipe. You could swap the feta for goat cheese for the same tanginess with a different texture. You could add chopped artichoke hearts or sub them in for the olives or capers, and you could add other fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, or oregano to supplement the parsley.
Egg bites are essentially mini frittatas, so it is easy to adapt this recipe to match just about any frittata and quiche recipe. All you have to do is keep the base of eggs, cottage cheese, and salt, and then sub in the ingredients from those favorite recipes. You could make something more traditional, like this simple frittata which features bacon, potatoes, mushrooms, and bell peppers, among other delicious ingredients. Or you could get a bit more creative and opt for roasted butternut squash and goat cheese. However you choose to customize these egg bites, they're sure to be a delightful way to start your morning.
Can I freeze leftover egg bites?
Egg bites are a great way to prepare a healthy, protein-rich breakfast for the whole week. You can make a big batch on the weekend, when you have a bit of free time, and then eat them for most of the week. Though it is not suggested that you store cooked eggs in the fridge for longer than four days, so this will take you just a little shy of getting you through the entire workweek. Fortunately, cooked eggs actually hold up quite well in the freezer, making it possible to easily meal prep a week or more of breakfasts all in one go.
The biggest trick to freezing egg bites is to make sure that you let them cool to room temperature before putting them in the freezer. If they go in the freezer while still warm, ice crystals will form on the outside leaving them soggy when reheated. In order to reheat your egg bites when you're ready to eat, all you need to do is toss them in the microwave for 30-60 seconds. Once they're warmed through, you're ready to eat.