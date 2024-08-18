Mediterranean Egg Bites Recipe

Egg bites are a perfect breakfast on the go. You can whip up a large batch on Sunday afternoon and have your morning meal sorted for the entire week. They are protein-rich, endlessly customizable, and easy to grab on the way out the door, ensuring you have a healthy, filling breakfast no matter how busy your schedule.

In this recipe, we use a mixture of eggs and cottage cheese to produce a fluffy, soft egg bite that bakes up evenly with a wonderful light texture. We've taken the flavor in a Mediterranean direction here, filling the egg with sweet roasted red peppers, fresh parsley, and an array of salty, briny pops of flavor, in the form of feta cheese, capers, and Kalamata olives.

But these egg bites aren't only great for mornings when you're late for work and need something you can grab on the way out of the house, they're also perfect for a Sunday brunch. Easy to make in large quantities and easier to eat, they're an excellent way to feed a bunch of hungry people without dirtying too many dishes.