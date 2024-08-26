If your steak isn't marinated, it's not a London broil. This isn't just a piece of marketing hype like "It's not breakfast without eggs" — it's the literal truth: London broil isn't a cut of steak but rather a method of preparing it. The technique requires soaking the steak in a marinade of any type (although if you do go with aged balsamic, you get a one-two punch of sweet and sour). After a few hours, the steak is removed from its bath and either grilled or pan-fried at high heat. If it's on the thicker side, it might need to be finished off in the oven.

You may find supermarket steaks sold as "London broil," but these aren't all guaranteed to be the same cut of beef. For the most part, though, steaks with this label, including the top round Mikayla Marin favors, tend to be thick and cheap(ish). They may also be on the tough side, especially if they're sliced from the cow's leg muscles (these obviously get a lot of exercise as the animal ambulates). The marinade does help tenderize the meat, although you shouldn't leave it inside for too long. If you let the steak sit in liquid for over 24 hours, it may become mushy, and bacteria may start to grow.