The Secret Ingredient For A Flavorful London Broil Steak
Some steak marinades call for out-of-the-box ingredients like onion milk or pomegranate molasses (which makes a delightfully sweet glaze). The tenderest cuts, however, work well with a simple dry rub instead of a marinade. As for Mashed recipe developer Mikayla Marin, she likes to stick with a classic combo of fat, salt, and acid (plus a few seasonings) for her London broil recipe. While her recipe doesn't require a particular type of oil, any neutral-flavored option like canola or vegetable oil should do the job. Marin does narrow down the other two ingredients, however, specifying that the salt be kosher and the balsamic vinegar be of high quality.
While "high quality" can be as nebulous a descriptor as Ina Garten's insistence that all ingredients be "good," Marin does actually spell out exactly what kind of balsamic will work best for this marinade. She recommends one aged between three and 10 years so it will be syrupy-sweet, not sharp like an un-aged vinegar or thick and molasses-y like a well-aged one. She also endorses vinegar labeled "balsamic of Modena," as this region of Italy has been making the product since the 13th century (although it may have actually originated in ancient Rome).
Why London broil needs a marinade
If your steak isn't marinated, it's not a London broil. This isn't just a piece of marketing hype like "It's not breakfast without eggs" — it's the literal truth: London broil isn't a cut of steak but rather a method of preparing it. The technique requires soaking the steak in a marinade of any type (although if you do go with aged balsamic, you get a one-two punch of sweet and sour). After a few hours, the steak is removed from its bath and either grilled or pan-fried at high heat. If it's on the thicker side, it might need to be finished off in the oven.
You may find supermarket steaks sold as "London broil," but these aren't all guaranteed to be the same cut of beef. For the most part, though, steaks with this label, including the top round Mikayla Marin favors, tend to be thick and cheap(ish). They may also be on the tough side, especially if they're sliced from the cow's leg muscles (these obviously get a lot of exercise as the animal ambulates). The marinade does help tenderize the meat, although you shouldn't leave it inside for too long. If you let the steak sit in liquid for over 24 hours, it may become mushy, and bacteria may start to grow.