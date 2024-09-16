The Best Cheese To Use For The Perfect Copycat Chili's Beef Queso

If you don't care for the taste of Velveeta and try to substitute cheddar or pepper jack in this recipe, your dip will still be delicious — but it probably won't look so pretty because when you heat most cheeses, the fat and protein separate for a lumpier melt. Velveeta, on the other hand, contains emulsifiers that hold all of the elements together, with the result being a homogeneous (if somewhat spongy) cheese that melts smoothly.

Originally, Velveeta was made from real cheeses, including cheddar, colby, and Swiss, and may have started as a way for the Kraft company to repurpose its leftovers. However, today's formula begins with milk. It also includes canola oil, whey, preservatives, coloring agents, and the aforementioned emulsifiers. One of these emulsifiers, sodium citrate, can be duplicated by combining baking soda with lemon juice, but it's also available for purchase by home cooks. If you stir two teaspoons into the queso along with the milk, you could use real cheese in this recipe and achieve similarly creamy results.

Out of the box, though, your best bet for a non-lumpy Velveeta substitute would be the highly processed American cheese, which may also not be real cheese by definition. (Kraft singles are labeled "pasteurized processed cheese product.") This cheese, which also contains emulsifiers, is made with so much liquid that it doesn't take much heat to reduce it to a melty puddle.