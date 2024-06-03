Copycat Chili's Beef Queso Recipe

When a comfort food craving hits, copycat Chili's beef queso recipe might be just what you're looking for. The recipe, developed by Kate Shungu, is meaty, hearty, and extra cheesy. We love serving it for a get-together, whether it's a summer cookout, a fall tailgate, or a taco party any time of the year.

Most Chili's beef queso copycat recipes call for a can of bean-free chili. Here we'll substitute ground beef, tomato paste, and spices to create our own "chili" to complement the creamy Velveeta. Tortilla chips are a natural pairing, but this versatile dip works with a wide variety of dippers.

If you were to order beef queso at Chili's it would be served in a cast iron skillet, so for ease of preparation, this recipe is made right in the skillet. One advantage of this is that it can go from the stovetop straight to the table. If your guests will be grazing over a period of time, however, we recommend putting the dip in a slow cooker set to "warm," so that guests can serve themselves and the dip will be piping hot. And if you're craving more of the restaurant experience, serve this with copycat Chili's salsa.