Copycat Chili's Big Mouth Bites Recipe

Chili's burgers are all called "Big Mouth," perhaps because you practically have to unhinge your jaw to wrap it around some of the larger ones. Big Mouth Bites, though, are for those who prefer to nibble rather than chomp. While these are essentially bacon cheeseburger sliders, developer Patterson Watkins tells us, "What makes them extra special and different from your average burger are those little restaurant-quality touches." In her copycat recipe, she hits on every single one — the chopped-to-fit bacon bits, the buttery sauteed onions, and best of all, the homemade ranch dressing made with Chili's secret ingredient: pickle juice.

Watkins, a fan of this versatile condiment, tells us, "I hardly ever buy store-bought ranch dressing, opting to make my own, when I'm in the mood." Once you find out how easy it is to make this DIY dressing, and more importantly, just how great it tastes, you may adopt a similar policy. In fact, we'd advise making a double batch of this ranch so you'll not only have extra for your burgers, but will also have leftovers for dipping your fries, dunking your carrot sticks, and drizzling on your salads.