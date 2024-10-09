Give Your Pumpkin Beer An Extra Boost With Flavored Liquors

Pumpkin beer is already a fall favorite (well, so is pumpkin-flavored everything, really), but adding a splash of flavored liquor can create a whole new flavor profile for your favorite seasonal brew. One of the best pairings out there is vanilla vodka, which enhances the pumpkin beer's warm spices and subtle sweetness for a creamy, dessert-like finish. To try this out, just add an ounce or two of vanilla vodka to your glass of beer — it's a match made in heaven for fall gatherings or cozy nights in.

In our ranking of the best flavored vodkas (that aren't gross), we recommend sticking to complementary fall combos, such as cinnamon apple, toffee, or ginger. But no one's going to blame you heat lovers if you want to give something like habanero a try. Just keep in mind the underlying flavor of the beer and how it will interact with other ingredients. For example, pumpkin blends well with both sweet (like chocolate or maple syrup) and savory (like bacon or chili pepper) flavors.

But vodka is just one of many creative possibilities using flavored liquor. Pumpkin beer's complex blend of spices opens up a range of possibilities for pairings that can boost its flavor profile for a whole new sip. If you're not sure which pumpkin beer to experiment with, we've got the inside scoop on the nine best and nine worst pumpkin beers for fall. Or you could try making your own by snagging a pumpkin spice beer home-brewing kit.