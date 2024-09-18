Give Plain Old Pumpkin Beer A Kick With Sweet And Spicy Garnishes

While pumpkin brews are included in Mashed's list of perfect beers to enjoy during fall and winter, their flavor can become a little one-note over time. Adding a garnish can elevate the taste of this popular seasonal beer, and sweet and spicy options are solid choices. Rimming glasses with sugar is a common practice with many alcoholic beverages, and a slight adjustment to this garnish can improve the flavor profile of just about any pumpkin beer. (Here's our ranking of the best and worst pumpkin beers for fall to ensure you have a solid foundation to work with.)

Adding brown sugar gives more depth to the sweet flavor, as it has nutty notes thanks to the inclusion of molasses. If you're not sure how to rim a glass, rest assured that it couldn't be simpler. Add brown and white sugar to a plate and tip the lightly-moistened edge of your glass into the mixture. For a thicker line of garnish, roll the glass' rim in the mixture instead of dipping it. Once the garnish has set, add pumpkin beer to the glass and enjoy.