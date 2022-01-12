Why Trader Joe's Ravioli Is Raising Questions On Reddit

Trader Joe's has a tendency to cause quite a stir on social media for various reasons, ranging from its fun food options to its commendable customer service. Their specialty items are also regularly lauded, from their new Pizza Bread Cheese to their famous Jingle Jangle seasonal favorite. Even some of their stores get a lot of attention, like the recently opened Upper East Side location in Manhattan.

And while some of their items have caused a bit of a negative stir or turned out to be a bit more controversial or divisive (like their oat milk non-dairy dessert), there is no doubt that Trader Joe's has a loyal fanbase that eagerly anticipates news and releases of new items on shelves.

That said, a recent Reddit post has proven that even the seemingly ordinary ravioli at Trader Joe's can be fodder for conversation — though not necessarily for a good reason.