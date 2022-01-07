Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Psyched To Try Its New Pizza Bread Cheese
People love pizza, that's no secret. According to Food Network, the average American adult eats about 6,000 slices in their lifetime. Whether you like classic cheese, meaty pepperoni, or a loaded pie with all the works, it seems that there's something for everyone in the world of pizza. If you're someone who's health-conscious — or just looking for a better-for-you alternative — there are even tons of options made with a gluten-free crust, dairy-free cheese, or even broccoli or cauliflower crusts.
While you can order any (or all) of the above from any number of carryout pizza joints, you can also have your own pizza night at home if you shop at Trader Joe's. The national grocery retailer offers plenty of Italian treats, from pre-made frozen pizzas in varieties like margherita and BBQ chicken to ready-to-bake dough. Another pie-themed item to recently hit shelves? Pizza bread cheese. It was spotted by a few shoppers on Instagram, and now people can't wait to get their hands on it.
The cheese has a similar texture to bread
If you're wondering what pizza bread cheese is, well, it's exactly what it sounds like. According to Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist, who shared a photo of the new dairy product on Instagram, "This #glutenfree cheese contains no bread but the way this cows cheese is seasoned and prepared creates a bread like texture that when heated and served with your favorite tomato sauce mimics the best part of pizza!"
Each one-ounce serving in the 6-ounce package contains 100 calories and less than 1 gram of carbs, making it great for anyone eating low-carb or keto. The cheese costs $3.99 per package and, according to the instructions, is best enjoyed microwaved for 30 seconds and served with tomato sauce for dipping.
Fans are excited to try the new cheese out for themselves. Apparently, it isn't the first time Trader Joe's has released a cheese that is similar to bread — a commenter on the post from @traderjoesaficionado says the store's garlic bread cheese is "sooo good in the air fryer." If the pizza bread cheese is anything like it, it's bound to be worth a try.