Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Psyched To Try Its New Pizza Bread Cheese

People love pizza, that's no secret. According to Food Network, the average American adult eats about 6,000 slices in their lifetime. Whether you like classic cheese, meaty pepperoni, or a loaded pie with all the works, it seems that there's something for everyone in the world of pizza. If you're someone who's health-conscious — or just looking for a better-for-you alternative — there are even tons of options made with a gluten-free crust, dairy-free cheese, or even broccoli or cauliflower crusts.

While you can order any (or all) of the above from any number of carryout pizza joints, you can also have your own pizza night at home if you shop at Trader Joe's. The national grocery retailer offers plenty of Italian treats, from pre-made frozen pizzas in varieties like margherita and BBQ chicken to ready-to-bake dough. Another pie-themed item to recently hit shelves? Pizza bread cheese. It was spotted by a few shoppers on Instagram, and now people can't wait to get their hands on it.