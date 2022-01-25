Taco Bell Had A Hilarious Response To This Skittles Tweet

If there's one experience that brands on social media know too well, it's being subject to the same question from fans over and over again. So fittingly, the hot conversation on Twitter today began when fast-food chain Taco Bell tweeted a query for fellow social media managers, "Number 1 question you're tired of answering from the brand account, we'll go first: WhEN iS MExicAn PiZzA CoMiNg BAcK?" For those unaware, the chain announced last fall the popular item would return to its menus in 2022, so it makes sense they'd be annoyed at being asked incessantly about it.

Several brands jumped to the replies, sharing the various discontinued products customers have repeatedly pestered them about. Little Caesars noted that it gets asked about pretzel pizza crust on a regular basis. T-Mobile, meanwhile, wrote about being begged to bring back the iconic Sidekick cell phone, to which Taco Bell responded, "If we close our eyes we can still hear the click of the screens sliding up."

Another big brand that notably responded to the tweet was Skittles, who said a common question is, "¿WhEn is liME cOmiNG bACk?" For reference, back in 2013, the company put its lime flavor on the chopping block in favor of swapping in the green apple as the new signature green flavor (via People). Though one might think based on the replies that Taco Bell would have been supportive of its colorful comrade's social media woes, the chain had a much funnier response in mind.