Dunkin' Patrons Aren't Happy About Their Increasing Prices

Dunkin' has long been preferred by coffee drinkers for the quality of coffee that it sells for its price point. Sitting somewhere between the pricey Starbucks and the relatively cheaper McCafe, Dunkin' is a safe and reliable place to go to for good coffee that won't cost you an entire week's paycheck (via Spoon University).

Recently, however, Dunkin' fans have been left disappointed after noticing price hikes on the menu. Per a Reddit thread from four months ago, a medium iced coffee with one flavor that would normally cost $2.88 is now costing some customers $3.45. The prices continue to rise, as another Redditor noticed that their oat milk iced latte at Dunkin' was now coming up to $5.98 — which they noted is a price more akin to coffees sold at Starbucks rather than Dunkin'. "That's so depressing. I miss $2.50 or $3.50 lattes," wrote a wishful Dunkin' customer.

While customers unanimously agree that Dunkin's prices are looking noticeably steeper, Business Insider reports that it's not just Dunkin' that has hiked its prices. Taco Bell, Chipotle, The Cheesecake Factory, and McDonald's all raised their prices in 2021.