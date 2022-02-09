Royal Ice Cream Company Just Recalled Several Flavors Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Ice cream shoppers in Massachusetts beware: That indulgent pint you picked up against your New Year's resolution's best intentions may be harboring a not-so-pleasant addition called listeria. According to the U.S. government's Food Safety website, this bacteria "can cause fever and diarrhea" and, if it spreads outside of the gut, "stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches." It is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and their unborn children.

As the FDA notes, "Past listeriosis outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to raw, unpasteurized milks and cheeses, ice cream, raw or processed vegetables, raw or processed fruits, raw or undercooked poultry, sausages, hot dogs, deli meats, and raw or smoked fish and other seafood." When listeria is detected in either in a food product or by inspection of food production process, the result is typically a recall.

Notable examples of listeria recalls include Tyson's massive recall of chicken products following reports from customers allegedly sickened by the bacteria, and fruit packager Country Fresh pulling it's products from certain Walmarts after the bacteria was found on processing equipment. The latter situation is precisely what happened at The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc., the latest food manufacturer to remove its products from store shelves.