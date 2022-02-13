Why People Tweeted #LaysWasThere During The Super Bowl

Before the Super Bowl LVI even began, there were plenty of giveaways related to traditional Super Bowl foods. Papa John's was giving away free pizza, and Miller Lite ran a sweepstakes promotion to get everyone drinks for Game Day. But for anyone who missed the giveaways before the Super Bowl started, Lay's ran a Twitter promotion during the game, too.

If you spotted tweets with the hashtag #LaysWasThere, then you caught a glimpse of people hoping to win $10,000 as part of Lay's Finish the Story Contest. According to the official rules, the contest began at 5:30 Central on February 13 and was set to finish at midnight or once the game was done, depending which came first. To enter the contest, Twitter users came up with witty and creative endings to Lay's prompts on Twitter. In the posts, people included #entry, tagged Lay's, and some added the #LaysWasThere.

So, what kinds of endings did Twitter users have to come up with? It all went back to Lay's Super Bowl commercial.