Why Lay's New Chips Are A Total Game-Changer

Lay's went for a bit of a deep cut with their new "Golden Grounds" Chips campaign and, honestly, we are here for it. According to Food & Wine, the chip giant has not advertised during the Super Bowl for the past 17 years, so they are making their comeback in 2022 with this highly conceptual campaign. To solidify their spot as the go-to chip for Super Bowl viewers, Lay's took soil from NFL stadiums across the country and mixed it with the soil on their potato farms to helm special spuds "grown in glory." The farmers were careful to separate the different soil into sections for each team's yield, because naturally there would be uproar if the soil from the Packers' and Bears' fields was mixed together (via YouTube).

Once the potatoes were fully grown, they were transformed into 200 bags of Lay's signature crispy chips with each team's respective logo. If you're a Broncos, Bengals, or Browns fan, unfortunately there are no chips for you — and Lay's doesn't really have an explanation for it. Since there are only 200 bags of these "Golden Grounds" Chips, they will not be available in stores. If you want to secure a bag, follow Lay's on Twitter to enter the Golden Grounds sweepstakes until January 25. The company told Food & Wine that fans can respond to the Tweets showing love for their favorite NFL team and to use #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweepstakes, and the official hashtag of their favorite team to help up their chances.