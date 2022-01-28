The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Paul Rudd And Seth Rogen's Lay's Super Bowl Commercial

While football fans are all about the action on the field, for many others, the best part of the Super Bowl is the commercials. The whole reason many even tune in to the big event is to see what kind of attention-grabbing advertisements brands will come up with, from crazy concepts to big-name stars. After a staggering 17-year hiatus where the company opted not to participate in the Super Bowl commercial frenzy, chip brand Lay's is getting back in the game with two big Hollywood names, Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen, starring in its upcoming advertisement, per a press release sent to Mashed.

And, even though the commercial hasn't actually aired yet — it's, of course, going to debut during Super Bowl LVI — the internet is already going crazy over the teasers that have been released. In the first teaser for the ad, the brand hinted at Rogen's involvement in the commercial by featuring a Rogen-obsessed fan at his shrine to the comedy star.

Lay's followed that up with another teaser for the commercial, this time featuring Rogen side-by-side with Rudd in a vehicle in front of a blue film set backdrop, with a camera and boom mic affixed to the hood. The duo weren't donning their red carpet attire, instead making a style statement in tie-dye and a beret, respectively. The second teaser was cheekily meta, focusing on the fact that the Super Bowl commercial was forthcoming.