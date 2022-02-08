Papa John's Wants To Give You Free Pizza — Here's How To Enter

Papa John's has posted the full list of official rules, but the basics of this giveaway are simple. All you need to do is post on Twitter or Instagram about how you like your pizza and include the hashtags #whatsyourstyle and #sweepstakes. To be considered for the prize, your social accounts need to be public, and you'll need to share your post by February 16. The contest is only open to U.S. and Washington, D.C. residents, and you need to be 18 years or older to enter.

But even if you don't win the sweepstakes prize, you can still get free pizza from Papa John's. On their website, the company explains that by joining the Papa Rewards Program, you can accrue points that turn into "Papa Dough" that you can exchange for free pizza.

Need something to wash down all your pizza? Check out other giveaways in honor of Super Bowl Sunday. You could win free Miller Lite ahead of the Super Bowl through their virtual bar.