Papa John's Wants To Give You Free Pizza — Here's How To Enter
Pizza is a Super Bowl staple, and Americans eat plenty of pizza while watching football. In fact, more than 12.5 million pizzas are ordered for this year's Super Bowl Sunday. With this much pizza on the menu, it's no surprise that some chains are taking this time to run promotions and sweepstakes where customers can win free pizza. You could win free DiGiorno's for this year's Super Bowl, and Papa John's recently announced their own promotion where you could win free pizza for an entire year.
According to a survey conducted by Papa John's, 86% of football fans prefer their pizza New York style. New York-style pizza is also the pizza of choice for former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, and he's teaming up with Papa John's to get fans their free food. Sanchez recently posted a tweet of himself "kicking off Super Bowl Week in the right style," as he's sitting in front of a mic on SiriusXM Super Bowl LVI Radio. He tells his fans how to enter Papa John's giveaway that will take just a few minutes to get a shot at a year's worth of pizza.
How to win free pizza from Papa John's
Papa John's has posted the full list of official rules, but the basics of this giveaway are simple. All you need to do is post on Twitter or Instagram about how you like your pizza and include the hashtags #whatsyourstyle and #sweepstakes. To be considered for the prize, your social accounts need to be public, and you'll need to share your post by February 16. The contest is only open to U.S. and Washington, D.C. residents, and you need to be 18 years or older to enter.
But even if you don't win the sweepstakes prize, you can still get free pizza from Papa John's. On their website, the company explains that by joining the Papa Rewards Program, you can accrue points that turn into "Papa Dough" that you can exchange for free pizza.
