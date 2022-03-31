Baskin-Robbins' Newest Flavor Of The Month Was Made For Candy Lovers
It's a better time than ever to be an ice cream lover. With so many innovative flavors hitting ice cream chains and grocery store freezer aisles, there's always something new to sample. If you prefer the classics, we've ranked grocery store vanilla ice cream brands, and if you're an adventurous eater, you can opt for something like Jeni's Everything But The Bagel ice cream. Feeling nostalgic? Salt & Straw has a line of ice cream flavors that are inspired by cereal.
And if you can't find these creative flavors in your local grocery store, you can always head to your nearest Baskin-Robbins. While the national ice cream chain has its tried-and-true flavors, like Cherries Jubilee and chocolate chip cookie dough, you can find a new flavor of the month with every turn of the calendar page.
With April around the corner, it's time to say goodbye to March's flavor, which included Golden Oreos and Irish cream. According to a press release sent to Mashed, this new variety is catered toward those who like plenty of mix-ins in every scoop.
Baskin-Robbins' new flavor of the month is Totally Unwrapped
Baskin-Robbins' April flavor of the month just might work for those who have trouble deciding on one type of ice cream to enjoy. Per the brand's press announcement, Totally Unwrapped starts with peanut butter and chocolate ice creams, swirled throughout with caramel. Craving some texture with that? The flavor also includes pretzels covered in fudge, as well as fudge- and caramel-covered peanuts.
When creating the new flavor, Baskin-Robbins said its inspiration was "unwrapping your favorite candy bar." Based on the ingredients, this ice cream does remind us of a Snickers bar, along with some extra crunch and saltiness from the pretzels. It's similar to the chain's Snickers flavor, too, but with an ice cream base geared toward chocolate lovers.
It's clear that candy-inspired flavors aren't going away any time soon: As proof that the ever-popular sweet and salty combo is a timeless concept, Klondike recently released Reese's ice cream cones.