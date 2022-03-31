Baskin-Robbins' Newest Flavor Of The Month Was Made For Candy Lovers

It's a better time than ever to be an ice cream lover. With so many innovative flavors hitting ice cream chains and grocery store freezer aisles, there's always something new to sample. If you prefer the classics, we've ranked grocery store vanilla ice cream brands, and if you're an adventurous eater, you can opt for something like Jeni's Everything But The Bagel ice cream. Feeling nostalgic? Salt & Straw has a line of ice cream flavors that are inspired by cereal.

And if you can't find these creative flavors in your local grocery store, you can always head to your nearest Baskin-Robbins. While the national ice cream chain has its tried-and-true flavors, like Cherries Jubilee and chocolate chip cookie dough, you can find a new flavor of the month with every turn of the calendar page.

With April around the corner, it's time to say goodbye to March's flavor, which included Golden Oreos and Irish cream. According to a press release sent to Mashed, this new variety is catered toward those who like plenty of mix-ins in every scoop.