Pepsi's Cryptic Tweet Has People Guessing About A Potential New Flavor

Pepsi's latest Twitter post, speaking to all "Pizza lovers," tells followers to "get ready for the biggest thing since sliced pizza." The post concludes by sharing a date — May 20, 2022. Some fans are speculating that a pizza flavor is in the works. User kronosx1 exclaimed, "Pizza flavored Pepsi! I mean it seems everything else is being turned [into a] soda flavor." Another person thought a tomato sauce flavor was in the pipeline. And @carandashet suggested the hybrid name "Pepizza." However, one user focused on the "sliced" part of the message, guessing that the brand was coming out with "sliced Pepsi." And some thought an NFT might be unveiled.

But should fans be expecting a soda flavor? In the past, Pepsi has not only created flavors inspired by snacks but has also partnered with companies for soda-flavored food. In January, Randi's Donuts, a popular donut shop in California, collaborated with Pepsi — not for a donut flavored soda, but to create a Pepsi ColaCream Donut to live on its menu. So maybe the Twitter user who guessed "Pepsi-flavored pizza" was on to something. Whatever Pepsi has brewing — or cooking — it looks like fans will just have to keep an eye on their social channels on May 20th to see the big reveal.