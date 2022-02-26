Reddit Approves Of This Trader Joe's 'New Items' Selection

Trader Joe's shoppers love it when their favorite retailer drops a new item. One of the reasons the chain has earned its cult following (besides their friendly staff and inexpensive wine, of course) is although its stores are small, their "curated" approach seems to tap into what their customers are craving, experts tell CNBC. Plus, with the chain's low price points, trying new items is a low-risk venture. So we weren't surprised when Redditor mishmash43 took to the r/traderjoes subreddit to post a pic of a display of new items from their local Trader Joe's. There's a lot to unpack, and a few fans of the chain's chocolate items seemed especially eager to unpack those.

The assortment of chocolatey options included Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets (a variation of Trader Joe's Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets) for $3.49 as well as TJ's new Peanut Butter Cocoa Marshmallows ($3.99). Trader Joe's February "Fearless Flyer" newsletter describes the latter as "cocoa-infused marshmallows" that have a "candy shell-like peanut butter coating" and a drizzle of chocolate. Redditors liked this multi-textured take on the humble marshmallow. "Sofa king good," said one member of the subreddit. Another highly recommended them for hot chocolate. "Stock up on the marshmallows before they run out... you won't regret it," one Redditor opined. Another new cocoa-y treat is Bamba Dipped in Dark Chocolate ($2.99). A spinoff of TJ's original peanut butter Bamba puffs, this incarnation is "half-dipped in smooth, semi-sweet chocolate" (via Trader Joe's website).