Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Cheesy New Pastry

It takes a certain set of skills to make a great pastry. According to Butter & Bliss, chefs need to use just the right amount of butter in the dough when making something like a croissant, for example. This butter contains water that turns to steam when cooked in the oven. The steam allows the pastry's layers to rise, resulting in a super flaky exterior. In order to get those layers, pastry chefs also have to roll and fold the dough many times. Making a pastry in this method can feel impossible to a novice home baker, but luckily, a wide variety of stores have come to the rescue with their own takes on flaky baked goods.

Instagrammer @traderjoeslist stumbled upon a new set of cheese-filled pastries from Trader Joe's and had to share the find on social media. They posted a photo of the four cheese pastry rolls, writing that they "are filled with a sweet cream cheese and are the perfect addition to your morning coffee or tea! The chocolate & almond croissants have some morning competition! Each box contains 4 rolls."