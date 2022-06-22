Auntie Anne's New Drink Offerings Are Made For Summertime Sipping

When you want a cold and refreshing drink on a summer day, what do you head for first? A classic lemonade might hit the spot, but if you prefer something with caffeine, a seasonal Trader Joe's cold brew concentrate could be more your jam. And Starbucks is rolling out two new flavors of refreshers, but for those who crave a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher specifically may get excited to know that there are similar versions coming to another popular fast food chain. This means more tasty purple and pink drinks with a summery mango flavor to enjoy.

Although Auntie Anne's might be best known for its pretzels, you can always find lemonade and a selection of frozen drinks churning away at each store. To kick off the summer season, the pretzel chain is focusing on new drinks that channel tropical flavors.

In a press release sent to Mashed, Auntie Anne's announced that the store is rolling out a new summer menu full of Dragonfruit Mango drinks. These Dragonfruit Mango drinks will be available in Auntie Anne's stores across the country beginning on June 27, but they are seasonal items, so they won't stay on the menu all year-round.