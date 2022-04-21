Tropical Smoothie Fans Will Be Happy About The Return Of Two Popular Flavors

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has struck gold with some of its beverages over the years. Every fan has a favorite: When customers want to indulge, they go for the Peanut Butter Cup or Mocha Madness smoothies, and when they want something with a nutritious punch, they grab a Detox Island Green. The chain has taken note of its customers' preferences and even created a greatest-hit menu on its website. The Bahama Mama and Acai Berry Boost made it onto the list, but not every fan favorite sticks around forever.

About a year ago, Tropical Smoothie Cafe released an announcement introducing a new starfruit smoothie and stating that its dragon fruit drink was making a limited-time return. The company's blog documented all of the love that these two smoothies received from fans, who posted photos of the brightly colored drinks with glowing reviews on social media. One YouTuber loved the combination of mango and strawberry in the starfruit drink, which they said was unlike any smoothie they'd tried before. Though these two smoothies won fans over, Tropical Smoothie Cafe decided to axe them from menus. Now, to the pleasure of many smoothie fans, the chain has brought the drinks back with the same time-tested flavors.