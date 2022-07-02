Arby's Returning Limited-Time Shake Flavor Has Twitter Excited

With the return of summer comes the return of summer desserts and the people that flock to them. Citing a 2016 report by Technomic, Mondelēz International (the name behind such brands as Oreo, Chips Ahoy, and Honey Maid) claimed that close to half of consumers (43%) respond to hotter weather by opting for frozen beverages (via Let's Chat Snacks). If so, that could help explain why so many spots shake up their shakes when Mother Nature cranks up the thermostat.

Whether it's by bringing back seasonal faves or trying something new, fast food chains are trying to win over fans and beat the heat with frozen bevs. Chick-Fil-A recently announced the return of its popular Peach Milkshake, which it only offers at limited times of the year. Whataburger rolled out a similar shake flavor, Peaches & Cream, which it is exclusively offering during the summer. Meanwhile, Smashburger is breaking the mold by offering plant-based shakes nationally. Now yet another chain, Arby's, is bringing back a citrusy twist on the milkshake that has gotten positive attention on social media.