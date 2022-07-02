Arby's Returning Limited-Time Shake Flavor Has Twitter Excited
With the return of summer comes the return of summer desserts and the people that flock to them. Citing a 2016 report by Technomic, Mondelēz International (the name behind such brands as Oreo, Chips Ahoy, and Honey Maid) claimed that close to half of consumers (43%) respond to hotter weather by opting for frozen beverages (via Let's Chat Snacks). If so, that could help explain why so many spots shake up their shakes when Mother Nature cranks up the thermostat.
Whether it's by bringing back seasonal faves or trying something new, fast food chains are trying to win over fans and beat the heat with frozen bevs. Chick-Fil-A recently announced the return of its popular Peach Milkshake, which it only offers at limited times of the year. Whataburger rolled out a similar shake flavor, Peaches & Cream, which it is exclusively offering during the summer. Meanwhile, Smashburger is breaking the mold by offering plant-based shakes nationally. Now yet another chain, Arby's, is bringing back a citrusy twist on the milkshake that has gotten positive attention on social media.
Arby's Orange Cream Milkshake has returned once again
Arby's doesn't just want people to know it has "the meats." It's letting people know that it once again has a beverage that seems tailor-made to appeal to creamsicle fans. Orange Cream milkshake to its menu "for a limited time," and Twitter users sound as happy as can be. According to Brand Eating, the beverage debuted on Arby's menu in 2012, so it has had about a decade to gather momentum and a fandom. The drink combines orange cream syrup and a vanilla milkshake, and excited commenters sound more than eager to combine that pairing with their taste buds.
While some people took the announcement as an opportunity to call for the return of the discontinued potato cake, others were content with talking about how "amazing" they think the drink looks or exclaiming, "Oh I soooo have to get this!!" and "This is my favorite!!" Those who saw the post on Instagram were also excited. Some showered the comment section with heart emojis while others praised the shake outright. And yes, the potato cakes came up again.