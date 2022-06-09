A Fan-Favorite Summer Treat Is Officially Back At Chick-Fil-A

It's no secret that Chick-fil-A has stolen the hearts (and, well, stomachs) of millions of Americans. Sure, the chain has its chicken sandwich and the specialty fries you can't get anywhere else, but we would be remiss to not mention Chick-fil-A's milkshakes.

According to Spoon University, Chick-fil-A offers a number of milkshakes, from classics like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies n' cream to originals like frosted coffee and frosted lemonade and even seasonal flavors like peppermint chocolate chip and peach.

Although the peach flavor is arguably the chain's best, there is, in fact, a reason Chick-fil-A's peach milkshake isn't served all year — and that's to build anticipation. Okay, and it's kinda hard to make a great peach shake when the fruit isn't in season.

Anyway, now that summer weather is upon us, Chick-fil-A is bringing back the peach milkshake, and fans couldn't be more excited to get their hands on this creamy sweet treat.