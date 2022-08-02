Tito's Just Dropped A Canned Cocktail — But There's A Catch

Wondering why Tito's would launch a campaign to sell "Tito's In A Can" without actually including any vodka? We're guessing that this is going to create a lot of buzz, a move that aligns with the brand's goals of making high-quality vodka. Instead of creating a cocktail, Tito's says the can is an "opportunity to make your own, better-tasting seltzer, ones that actually taste good and are as strong or as fizzy or as citrusy as you want" (via Tito's Vodka).

The tongue-in-cheek move is meant to reinforce the brand's focus on vodka, according to Taylor Berry, Tito's vice president of brand marketing. "We've been around for a quarter-century at this point, and there's been a lot of trends that have happened throughout the alcohol industry. We've stayed true to our roots — which is doing one thing, and doing one thing right" (via CNN). Berry adds that there's an element to the Tito's brand of not being "sellouts."

Even though there's no vodka in Tito's new can, it can still be handy for anyone who wants to enjoy their cold beverage in the heat since it's insulated. And if you need ideas on what seltzer-style drinks to make yourself, Ina Garten released a new vodka cocktail recipe, and with only three ingredients, these summer cocktails are dangerously easy to make.