Duff Goldman's Cake Crossed The Country For A Billionaire Wedding

Duff Goldman definitely gained a large following when his popular show, "Ace of Cakes" premiered with the unique premise of filming artists who decorate high-quality cakes with zero experience. While "Ace of Cakes" only ran from 2006-2011 and per Duff Goldman, will never make a return to the big screen, the Charm City Cakes owner is still filming television shows like "Buddy vs. Duff" and still, of course, making masterful cakes over a decade later.

When considering all the artistic creations created by the one-of-a-kind baker over the years, Goldman holds special admiration for a select few. As for the one Goldman is most proud of, he considers the R2D2 replica he made for producer George Lucas to be his best achievement (via The Daily Beast).

A few days ago on Instagram, the star baker posted a throwback picture of another drool-worthy creation: a "Game of Thrones" wedding cake with a detailed lifelike mini castle placed on top. It's safe to say Goldman has accrued enough experience to be trusted with any wedding's prime centerpiece. So much so that when billionaires want the master baker to make their wedding cake and have it delivered to Wyoming, Duff Goldman accepts the challenge.