Analyst Reveals Why McDonald's Stock Is Still Worth Buying Amid Food Inflation

All of us have felt the impact of inflation over the last year. Gas aside, the cost of food purchased at the grocery store has risen 12.2% so far in 2022 (via Grocery Dive). Beyond how inflation is really affecting spending habits in food stores, in contrast, customers dining out at fast-food chains purchase more items off value menus and take advantage of deals provided through restaurants' mobile apps (per CNN).

McDonald's, in particular, is one company that is using these price hikes as a way to attract more customers. In July 2021, the popular fast-food chain launched its new MyMcDonalds Loyalty Program to incentivize frequent customers and gain more knowledge about its base customer to offer more personalized deals (per CNBC).

The McDonald's app was an instant hit and within months signed up over 20 million members. The company attributed it reaching its yearly sales goals to app usage (via Restaurant Business). While inflation has driven the cost of eggs and ground beef at the grocery store, new trends in consumer spending may be leading to a brighter future for McDonald's, which could be an ideal climate for stock acquirers to make their move.