Subway UK's Leaked New Menu Will Give You Serious FOMO

In the comments section of the Reddit post, Subway fans shared hopes that these items would one day debut in the U.S. The top comment reads, "Cheesy bites :0 are those coming to the US you think?" Unfortunately for them, Redditors don't think U.S. customers will see these items anytime soon, although one person responded saying that they thought the Cheesy Bites would be a sure hit in Wisconsin.

It's clear that the Cheesy Bites caught people's attention. Another person commented, "Cheesy bites and pigs in a blanket?? I need to move to the UK lol." Fortunately, cheese lovers in the States aren't limited to Subway for a fix: A Mashed survey revealed that the best restaurant cheese curds are from Buffalo Wild Wings, with Culver's coming in second. Alternatively, mozzarella sticks take just half an hour to make at home.

Still, non-U.K. customers are suddenly wishing that their local Subway had some of these offerings, like one commenter who said, "​​I've never been so jealous of a subway menu b4." Although this person may not get to try the chain's sticky toffee pudding cookie or brie and bacon melt, there's still good news for Subway customers in the U.S., as the fan-favorite Subway pizza might be on its way back to stores.