A Subway Favorite Might Just Be On Its Way Back

Over 50 years ago when Peter Buck and Fred DeLuca started their first Subway restaurant, they put some core values and principles in place. These included providing exceptional service, providing the highest-quality menu items at affordable prices, and continuing to improve (via Subway History). Following these core values has ensured the restaurant's success over the years. Now with over 40,000 restaurants in the world and an ever-expanding menu, those core values still seem to be in place.

Subway is best known for its made-to-order sandwiches on bread baked in-house. Their slogan "Eat Fresh" eludes to the fact that you can add any fresh salad ingredients or proteins to your sandwich and it's made in front of your eyes — if you're in the store, of course!

It's now being rumored that Subway could be bringing back a favorite menu item that's not a sub: pizza. While there is the elusive Subway pizza sub, which was on the menu at one point in Subway's history, you can now only order it via the so-called "secret menu," according to Business Insider. However, this new item is said to be an actual pizza, according to Reddit users.