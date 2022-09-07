Why You Probably Won't Get A Taste Of Wendy's Newest Frosty Flavor
Wendy's likes to brag about a lot of things: its "never frozen" square hamburgers, "hot and crispy" fries, and of course, famous Frostys. A combination of a milkshake and soft-serve, the Wendy's Frosty joins classic fast food desserts like the McDonald's McFlurry and Burger King Hershey's Sundae Pie in providing a sugary treat after all those greasy burgers and french fries.
The most famous flavors of the Frosty have been vanilla and chocolate ever since the menu item was introduced back in 1969. Of course, there have been other Frosty flavors, such as the most recent addition of the strawberry Frosty during the summer (at the cost of the classic vanilla), per Chew Boom.
Another newcomer to the Frostys lineup is the caramel apple Frosty. This frozen treat consists of the classic vanilla base, infused with apple syrup. On top is a healthy drizzle of caramel syrup. It's like eating a big caramel apple, but out of a Frosty cup. If you're thinking that you'd like to get your hands on this autumn-inspired treat, you may not get the chance to even taste it. Unlike other Frosty flavors, the caramel apple Frosty isn't a nationwide treat — at least, not in the United States.
You can only get this Frosty in Canada
According to Brand Eating, Wendy's caramel apple Frosty is only avaliable in Canada, taking the place of the vanilla Frosty for the time being. If you're in the States, before you argue that it's not fair for your northern neighbor to exclusively get to enjoy this apple treat, Wendy's actually tried something like this a decade ago in the U.S.
In 2011, Wendy's launched the caramel apple parfait Frosty, an item very similar to the new caramel apple Frosty. On Second Scoop described the parfait as a layered composition of vanilla Frosty, caramel sauce, brown sugar granola, and apple slices. It was noted as being incredibly soft; it seemed to have a tendency to quickly melt into a "puddle" of ice cream and caramel with soggy apples and granola.
Wendy's has also released regional exclusive flavors in the U.S., including not one, not two, but three new Frosty flavors exclusive to the areas in and around Columbus, Ohio. Chew Boom reports that these "Frosty Sundae" flavors were marshmallow Lucky Charms, classic strawberry, and Chocolate Lover's. These sundaes were available for a limited time back in January, although no signs of them coming to the mainstream menu have been revealed.
Time will tell whether Wendy's caramel apple Frosty will come to the United States. In the meantime, you still have a choice of two Frosty flavors to enjoy alongside your Baconator.