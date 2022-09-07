Why You Probably Won't Get A Taste Of Wendy's Newest Frosty Flavor

Wendy's likes to brag about a lot of things: its "never frozen" square hamburgers, "hot and crispy" fries, and of course, famous Frostys. A combination of a milkshake and soft-serve, the Wendy's Frosty joins classic fast food desserts like the McDonald's McFlurry and Burger King Hershey's Sundae Pie in providing a sugary treat after all those greasy burgers and french fries.

The most famous flavors of the Frosty have been vanilla and chocolate ever since the menu item was introduced back in 1969. Of course, there have been other Frosty flavors, such as the most recent addition of the strawberry Frosty during the summer (at the cost of the classic vanilla), per Chew Boom.

Another newcomer to the Frostys lineup is the caramel apple Frosty. This frozen treat consists of the classic vanilla base, infused with apple syrup. On top is a healthy drizzle of caramel syrup. It's like eating a big caramel apple, but out of a Frosty cup. If you're thinking that you'd like to get your hands on this autumn-inspired treat, you may not get the chance to even taste it. Unlike other Frosty flavors, the caramel apple Frosty isn't a nationwide treat — at least, not in the United States.