The Best Restaurant Cheese Curds Have Been Revealed In A New Survey

Cheese curds, also known as the little brother to mozzarella sticks, originated in the dairy state of Wisconsin as a way to use up by-products from the cheese-making process (per What's Cooking America). While Wisconsin is the place to get your hands on some of the nation's freshest cheese curds, restaurants across the United States and parts of Canada have taken to serving the humble curd on their menus — and in many different ways. For example, Montreal, Canada restaurant Poutineville uses cheese curds in their infamous 15-pound pile of fries, gravy, and cheese, appropriately known as "The Heart Attack" (via MTL Blog).

But if you're unable to get to Wisconsin or Canada, you can still enjoy some top-notch cheese curds closer to home. After all, just because you can't go to Wisconsin doesn't mean you should abandon any hope of tasting the unique treat, right? Mashed interviewed 526 consumers to find out what they consider to be the best restaurant-style cheese curd and the answer may surprise you.