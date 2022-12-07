Aldi's 2022 American Holiday Ad Features Adorable Gnomes

There are plenty of reasons why Aldi is a popular grocery store, from the discount prices to the Aldi food items that have a dedicated fanbase because they're just that tasty. Plus, during the holidays, shoppers can expect all sorts of seasonal products, and this year, the grocery chain is slashing prices to help customers through the holiday season.

But another reason that fans might get excited is because of Aldi's holiday commercials. In Ireland and the United Kingdom, the grocer released a commercial that riffed off of the movie "Home Alone," and featured Kevin the Carrot. The internet has been obsessed with Kevin and his adventures in previous videos, and you can even request a Cameo from the mascot.

Now, Aldi has dropped a U.S. Christmas commercial for fans in the states. Although this ad might not feature Kevin the Carrot, there is plenty of holiday cheer to spread — thanks to some helpful gnomes.