Mistakes Everyone Makes When Dining Out

Do you remember the days when you could waltz into a restaurant on the spur of the moment for a light lunch or an extravagant dinner? In many places and eateries, times have changed, and reservations are a must. This is no doubt partly due to more reservation platforms and diner behavior. Reservations also increased after the pandemic, and of course, restaurants like reservations because they want to know how many covers they have and when they'll be there so they can maximize profits.

It's a mistake not to reserve a table when possible. For a group booking, it's much better to get diners together beforehand, rather than wait for everyone to show up individually. Tables are often reserved for a limited time, and waiting around for dining partners can eat into that. Of course, the main issue with not reserving a spot for your party is the potential for disappointment, along with disgruntled and potentially hangry would-be diners. If you grab a timeslot, you might also be able to select the table that you want, as well. If you know a restaurant and want to sit at a table with a great view or in a certain section, then you don't want to chance it. You might end up on a romantic date night at a table for two by the bathrooms or next to a noisy kitchen.